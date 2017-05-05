University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a pasture walk and no-till drill demonstration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Kennebec Cheesery, 795 Pond Road, in Sidney. Rain date is May 17.

Pasture and hay management topics will include soil fertility, forage selection, weed management and reseeding decisions. The demonstration will show how a no-till grass seeder can be used to renovate pastures and hayfields without disturbing the soil.

Tours of the farm will be available and UMaine Extension faculty will lead a discussion and answer questions.

The program is free; registration is required by May 15. To register or to request a disability accommodation, call the Kennebec County Extension office, 622-7546 or email [email protected].

