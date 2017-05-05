In March, the Legislature’s Taxation Committee voted on L.D. 133, An Act To Support Lower Property Taxes by Restoring State-Municipal Revenue Sharing, sponsored by Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester. All six Republicans voted against lowering our property taxes by restoring the revenue sharing that was cut from 5 percent to 2 percent seven years ago. This plan was crafted in an overall plan that would not raise income taxes.

The problem is that the governor’s budget plan offers a large tax cut for those with an income more than $250,000 while raising income taxes on families with incomes of around $90,000 or less. These seven Republican committee members are protecting another tax cut for the wealthy at the expense of the majority of Maine residents.

It’s a simple question for all of us regardless of party affiliation. Would you prefer property tax relief or protect another tax cut for the wealthy and an income tax increase for those of us with incomes less than $90,000?

Jim Betts

Winthrop

