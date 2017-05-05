I found Don Roberts’ recent column, “Bill O’Reilly latest casualty in culture war,” to be over the top with this assault on women. He is clearly blaming the “progressive” women for the situation O’Reilly and Roger Ailes are in.

His reference to Fox News as being a pillar to anything is outrageous. Current studies has shown that folks that watch Fox News are the least informed on both national and international events.

This blame-the-victim attitude plays well in a Trump world where women are assaulted as a way of life. And this “organized, orchestrated strategy” by women to bring down “America’s strongest voice for fair and balanced reporting” makes one want to reconsider your newspaper and your choice of columnists.

James Carey

Hallowell

