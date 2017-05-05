FARMINGTON — Western Maine Audubon will present Wind Over Wings at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in The Robert’s Learning Center, Room C23 at the University of Maine in Farmington. Hope Douglas, the founder, will present four live birds: A red-shouldered hawk, a great horned Owl, a common raven and an Eastern screech owl.

The organization is a nonprofit, wildlife educational center featuring birds that cannot be released back to their natural environment because of injury. The organization is dedicated to cultivating curiosity, responsibility and appreciation of wildlife by providing a personal connection with wildlife, that will lead to responsible stewardship of the environment. Each bird is an individual and each has a story to tell.

The free educational programs are designed to be age-appropriate, humorous and inspiring.

The organization relocated to Maine from Connecticut. They present the birds to schools, libraries, clubs and family reunions. The inspiration for the program came from a blind red-tailed hawk from the Naples Nature Conservancy. Douglas made a decision that the East Coast needed a bird sanctuary where people could experience the proximity of other magnificent birds such as this red-tailed hawk.

For more information, email [email protected].

