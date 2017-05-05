WINTHROP — Comedian Kelly MacFarland with comedians Dan Crohn and Carolyn Plummer Burbank will be staged at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Winthrop Performing Arts Center at 211 Rambler Road. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. f
Proceeds from the event will be used for Winthrop High School’s class of 2021 Project Graduation.
Tickets for the adult-only show cost $20 and can be purchased at Pepper’s Garden and Grill, Dave’s Appliance, Damon’s, Winthrop Federal Credit Union or from a Winthrop eighth-grade student.
For more information, call 377-8234.
