WINTHROP — Comedian Kelly MacFarland with comedians Dan Crohn and Carolyn Plummer Burbank will be staged at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Winthrop Performing Arts Center at 211 Rambler Road. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. f

Proceeds from the event will be used for Winthrop High School’s class of 2021 Project Graduation.

Tickets for the adult-only show cost $20 and can be purchased at Pepper’s Garden and Grill, Dave’s Appliance, Damon’s, Winthrop Federal Credit Union or from a Winthrop eighth-grade student.

For more information, call 377-8234.

