Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Audrey and Carroll Harding, Fred Letourneau and Sharron Hinckley, and Ron Cote and Paul Jones. Winners on Thursday were Pat Damon and Ken Harvey, Anthony Frates and Nancy Lenfest, and Fred Letourneau and Sharron Hinckley.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed. For more information, call Janet Arey at 933-4984.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Lori Letourneau and Diane Bishop, who placed first; Suzanne Morrison and David Bourque, second; tied for third, Paul and Judy Jones with Ed and Joyce Rushton; and Ron and Priscilla Atwood, fourth.

The bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring a partner. For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge and cribbage winners.

Game day bridge winners on Wednesday were Dee Dee Brown, who placed first; Paul Betit, second; and Hanneke McQuoid, third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville duplicate bridge club winners on Thursday were Francis Roy and Wilma Pouliot, who placed first; Betty Perry and Barbara Haynes, second; Dennis Perkins and Pat Nutt, third; Gabrielle Rice and Gerald Michaud, fourth; and Anita Mathieu and Peggy Thompson, fifth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring a partner; 872-5932.

Share