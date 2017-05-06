Alzheimer’s is the most expensive disease in America with costs soaring past a quarter of a trillion dollars. Alzheimer’s disease is also the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and here in Maine, we have more than 27,000 people afflicted with Alzheimer’s.

Along with nine advocates from Maine, I attended an Alzheimer’s forum in Washington, where we were part of 1,300 advocates from every state in the United States. We met with our state legislators, asking for their support in awareness and the funding to find a cure. I would like to the Maine delegation for their unending support in the fight to cure Alzheimer’s.

I was a caregiver to my husband for eight years as we faced the challenges of everyday life dealing with this terrible disease. He was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s at age 62 and this posed a tremendous financial and emotional burden on us as we could no longer work and had to liquidate our business. After his death, I vowed to do everything in my power to raise awareness and to help eradicate Alzheimer’s which has become an epidemic. Becoming an advocate gives me hope that I, along with many other advocates, can make a difference and so can you by contacting www.alz.org/maine.

Elizabeth Martin

ambassador/advocate

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter

Winslow

