Bruce S. Harrington has joined Maine State Credit Union as the assistant vice president and commercial loan officer, according to a news release from the credit union.

He will report to Deborah Sparrow, senior vice president and chief lending officer.

Harrington was previously the commercial lending officer at Skowhegan Savings. He has worked in commercial banking for over 12 years at various financial institutions in the Waterville and Augusta areas.

Harrington, of Fairfield, received his bachelor’s degree in business administration as well as his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Maine. Harrington is the board chairman of the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, treasurer and trustee of Kennebec Valley Community College, past president of the Waterville Rotary Club, real estate board treasurer at Kennebec Behavior Health, treasurer and trustee of the Maine Rural Development Authority, and economic development chairman for the town of Fairfield.

Senate appoints Whitten to board of Maine State Housing Authority

AUGUSTA — The Maine Senate confirmed James Whitten, of Augusta, to the board of the Maine State Housing Authority. The confirmation occurred April 27 at the State House, according to a State House news release.

Camden National Bank awards LifeFlight $10,000 for fundraising swim

Camden National Bank has announced a $10,000 donation to LifeFlight of Maine’s annual summer fundraiser, Islesboro Crossing for LifeFlight.

The open-water swim across Penobscot Bay raises money to support LifeFlight’s critical care and medical transport services, according to a bank news release.

LifeFlight operates three helicopters and an airplane that cover the entire state, bringing specialized equipment and critical care nurses and paramedics to emergency scenes and small, rural hospitals from Fort Kent to Kittery. Based in Bangor at Eastern Maine Medical Center/Bangor International Airport, Lewiston at Central Maine Medical Center and Sanford at the Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport, LifeFlight’s aircraft and crew have cared for more than 22,000 patients since operations began in 1998.

Now in its fifth year, Islesboro Crossing for LifeFlight is a 5-kilometer open-water swim across Penobscot Bay from the Point Lookout Resort on the mainland to the island community of Islesboro. The event is scheduled to take place Aug. 19 and is expected to attract more than 400 swimmers, paddlers and volunteers.

PB&J drive kicks off at Bangor Savings Bank

The 2017 Bangor Savings Bank Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive has begun and continues through May 31 at all Bangor Savings branches, according to a news release from the bank.

The annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive started in 2012 to provide hunger prevention programs in Maine with a high-protein food item that is often in short supply and high demand. Donations of peanut butter and jelly jars can be dropped off inside any Bangor Savings branch during operating hours.

The donated peanut butter and jelly will be distributed to food pantries throughout the state. Mainers have donated 30,000 jars of PB&J to the drive over the past three years, and this year Bangor Savings is hoping to top 2016’s record total of 12,645 jars.

The bank also will contribute an additional two jars of peanut butter or jelly for every “selfless selfie” taken by a contributor when they make their donation at a branch. People can email their selfies to [email protected] , and the photos will be posted on the Bangor Savings Facebook page to recognize supporters on social media.

Delta Ambulance graduates newest class of paramedics

Seven Delta Ambulance paramedics have graduated from the University of Maryland Baltimore County’s Critical Care Emergency Medical Transport Program.

The graduates — Jeff Tuttle, Jay Vachon, Jessica Dorgai, Kaylee Brown, Jenny Sheriff, Chris Mitchell and Gavin Webb — earned Critical Care Paramedic certification.

The program was designed in response to a growing need for qualified specialists in the area of critical care inter-facility transfer. It helps to prepare paramedics and nurses to serve with competence and confidence in meeting the needs of critical care patients undergoing inter-facility transports, according to a Delta news release, which called the certification program “post graduate education” for paramedics or nurses that attempts to standardize training and level of care in inter-facility transport.

The course was hosted at Delta’s Waterville headquarters.

Kennebec Savings gives another $25,000 for Johnson Hall rehabilitation

Johnson Hall has received a $25,000 contribution from Kennebec Savings Bank to help pay for the rehabilitation of the downtown Gardiner theater.

Kennebec Savings Bank President and CEO Andrew Silsby presented a check for that amount recently to Michael Miclon, executive artistic director of Johnson Hall. It was third installment of fulfilling the bank’s pledge of $100,000 in support of the project, according to a news release from the bank.

After years of building a performing arts organization with a growing audience base, educational programs and community partnerships, Johnson Hall is conducting a $4.49 million capital campaign to complete the rehabilitation of all three floors of the Water Street building. This expansion is expected to result in a 400-seat theater on the third floor, a lobby and concession area, restrooms, a second-floor green room or dressing room for performers, an expanded foyer and a full-service box office on the ground floor, and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant access, including an elevator serving all three floors.

This project also is expected to fulfill Johnson Hall Inc.’s mission, which it has worked toward since its inception: to promote, create and inspire artistic excellence through the presentation of world-class entertainment and professional performing arts education and to drive cultural and economic growth for the community, which can’t be accomplished in the limited 117-seat Studio Theater on the first floor, according to the bank.

Re-opening the former Opera House theater with expanded seating capacity will triple and then quintuple the number of patrons who could attend — from 3,000 a year in 2015-16 to 9,000 in the first year of full operations, and over 15,000 by the third year.

Kennebec Savings Bank also has committed itself to purchasing historical tax credits and construction and pledge financing for the project.

New Air Force recruiter assigned to Augusta

Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Davis has been assigned to the local Air Force recruiting office, at 56 Western Ave. in Augusta.

As an Air Force recruiter, Davis is responsible for recruiting men and women for service in the Air Force in the Augusta and surrounding areas.

Before his assignment in Augusta, he was assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as a security forces member.

MaineGeneral offers improved imaging technology

MaineGeneral Medical Center now offers 3-D mammograms in Augusta and Waterville and 3-D breast biopsy in Augusta, according to a news release from the hospital.

“The 3-D mammography and biopsy equipment is the latest technology available to examine breast tissue to check for cancer,” said Dr. Eric Stram, mammography lead interpreting physician at MaineGeneral, in the news release. “The superior image quality is unparalleled, as is the level of comfort to the patient with the 3-D biopsy equipment.”

Mammography is one of the best tools for detecting breast cancer early and at a treatable stage, the hospital said, adding that breast cancer caught before it has spread to the lymph nodes has more than a 90 percent five-year survival rate.

Lakewood administrator wins national leadership award

Shannon Lockwood, administrator of Lakewood, a continuing care center in Waterville, was honored with the 2017 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award by The American College of Health Care Administrators, based in Washington, D.C.

The leadership award was celebrated April 4 during the awards luncheon at ACHCA’s 51st annual Convocation and Exposition in St. Louis, Missouri. Fewer than 9 percent of facilities nationwide qualify. This year, 1,288 facilities met the selection criteria. Two hundred six administrators were awarded the facility leadership award nationally, according to the administrators group.

The award recognizes the administrator of record who provided that leadership throughout the award year. Eligibility is based on three years of skilled nursing facility survey data, including the Health, Fire (Life Safety), and Complaint surveys, as well as top quartile performance on designated quality measures. The criteria also includes an 80 percent or greater facility occupancy and a three-year avoidance of a Special Focus Facility status.

Sandy River Realty agent Davis earns associate broker license

Keri Davis, sales agent at Coldwell Banker Sandy River Realty in Farmington for the past two years, recently achieved an associate broker’s license from the Maine Real Estate Commission. This designation is granted when a sales agent has fulfilled two years of field experience and completed coursework as required by the state.

Over the past two years, Davis has been the agent for either the seller or the buyer on 26 transactions in the past two years, according to the agency.

Davis was born and raised in New Sharon. She graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington with two bachelor’s degrees — in geography and environmental planning and policy.

Inland Hospital’s Heart First receives two certifications

Inland Hospital’s Heart First service in Waterville recently attained two professional certifications.

Heart First’s Marden Cardiac Rehab Center has achieved re-certification, and the Pulmonary Rehab program has earned its first-time certification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

This is the third time the Marden Cardiac Rehab Center has received the recognition, which lasts for three years. Both the cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs participated in an application process that required extensive documentation of the programs’ practices.

AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other professional societies.

Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, respiratory symptoms) recover faster and improve their quality of life. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.

Tractor Supply in Augusta to host Farmers Market on Saturday

Tractor Supply Co. in Augusta plans to host a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

The market, to be held at 420 Civic Center Drive, will feature homemade and home-grown goods from local farmers and crafters, along with gardening advice to help new growers get started.

Farmers and crafters will showcase their goods in front of the Tractor Supply store.

More details and information about participating in the event are available by calling the store at 621-2800.

