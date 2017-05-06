JACKMAN — Forest Hills School has announced the following students were named to its third-quarter honor roll for the 2016-17 academic year.

Seniors — High honors: Madison Cuddy, Javier Padilla, Hope Reyes and Ian West.

Honors: Daphne Haggan and Emily Smith.

Juniors — High honors: Demi Giroux, Elise McKendry and Carson Veilleux.

Sophomores — High honors: Alexandra Lessard.

Honors: Autumn Pacheco and Jakob Rivas.

Freshmen — High honors: Summer Pacheco and Sam Rodriguez.

Grade 8 — High honors: Alexis Campbell and Parker Desjardins.

Honors: Taylor Fountaine.

Grade 7 — High honors: Jackman Daigle.

Honors: David Lessard, Madisyn Patrucci and Emily Veilleux.

Grade 6 — High honors: Robert Bouffard, Mason Desjardins, Brooke Fernandez, Owen Lacasse, Madison Rohr and Thomas Sylvester.

Honors: Kyleigh Hawes.

Grade 5 — High honors: Grace Allen, Allison Austin, Leo Campbell, Peyton Chaisson, Carli Frigon, Emma Lacasse and Aurelie Poulin.

Honors: Connor Achey, Kode Paradise, Denali Taylor, Sydney Rodriguez and Braidan Welch.

Students enrolled in Advanced Placement and/or college courses

Seniors — Janelle Crawford, Madison Cuddy, Patricia Lessard, Caitlin Logston, Javier Padilla and Ian West.

Juniors — Demi Giroux, Elise McKendry and Carson Veilleux.

