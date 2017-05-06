AUGUSTA

Friday at 7:05 a.m., traffic complaints were reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:06 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Winthrop Street.

7:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

7:47 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gaywalk Street.

9:01 a.m., traffic complaints were reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:05 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

9:26 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Pierce Drive.

9:55 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

10:18 a.m., a complaint about terrorizing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Street.

10:34 a.m., animal complaints were reported on Lees Court.

10:41 a.m., a dog at large was reported at Bog and Old Belgrade roads.

11:12 a.m., a stray cat was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:06 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Bennett Street.

1:34 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Glenridge Drive.

2:32 p.m., theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

2:39 p.m.., fraud was reported on Winthrop Street.

2:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

3:06 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Riverside Drive.

3:28 p.m., animal complaints were reported on Northern Avenue.

4:20 p.m., a motor vehicle was reported stolen on Ridge Road.

5:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:02 p.m., property was recovered on Riverside Drive.

6:55 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

7:30 p.m., traffic complaints were reported at Route 3 and Riverside Drive.

8:14 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:37 p.m., a complaint about indecency was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:15 p.m., a 32-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of criminal threatening.

10:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:52 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

Saturday at 12:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

1:42 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:52 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:17 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Civic Center Drive and Bond Brook Road.

3:29 a.m., intoxicated people were reported on Kennison Street.

3:32 a.m., a well-being check was requested at State and Bridge streets.

6:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sparrow Drive.

WINTHROP

Friday at 6:53 p.m., fraud was reported on U.S. Route 202.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Friday at 12:26 p.m., Anthony J. Engelsbobb, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:58 p.m., Alicia Marie Lutz, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant after a complaint about trespassing on Western Avenue.

Saturday at 1:15 a.m., Joshua V. Miller, 24, of Whitefield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) during a traffic stop at Water Street and Calumet Bridge.

WINTHROP

Friday at 7:31 p.m., Charles E. Wood II, 64, of Leeds, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Share