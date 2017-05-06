KENTS HILL — Chad Bickford scored seven goals to spark Cony to a 12-4 win over MCI/Nokomis in a boys lacrosse game Saturday.

Nate Foye added three goals and three assists for the Rams (2-3) while Nick Robinson and Alex Rende also had a goal apiece. Cam Gallant made 15 saves.

David Wilson, Josh Brown, Nick Bolliger and Hayden Bouchan each scored for MCI/Nokomis (2-3).

SOFTBALL

OAK HILL 13, LISBON 8: Abby Nadeau had a home run, a triple, a single and two RBIs as part of a 17-hit attack and the Raiders earned the MVC win in Lisbon.

Kiera Young added a home run, two singles and three RBIs for Oak Hill (4-0) while Mahala Smith chipped in with three singles and an RBI.

Ali Sult homered for Lisbon (2-2).

Share