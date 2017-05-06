Madison American Legion and Auxiliary 39 recently recognized the Dirigo Boys and Girls State delegates from Carrabec and Madison Area Memorial high schools.

These delegates, who attended Boys and Girls State session last June. received a certificate. The delegates spoke to the members of American Legion Tardiff-Belanger Post 39 of their experiences while attending the session.

Madison American Legion and Auxiliary 39 recently recognized the Dirigo Boys and Girls State delegates from Carrabec and Madison Area Memorial high schools. From left are Ralph Withee, commander; John Bryant, Boys State chairman; Paul Kaplan, delegate from Carrabec High School; Mariah Langton, delegate from Carrabec High School; Jasmine Moody, delegate from Madison Area Memorial High School; Robin Turek, president; and Harriet Bryant, Girl State chairwoman. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

For more information about the auxiliary’s mission or to volunteer, donate or join, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org or www.mainelegionpost39.org/.

Share