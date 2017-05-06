Madison American Legion and Auxiliary 39 recently recognized the Dirigo Boys and Girls State delegates from Carrabec and Madison Area Memorial high schools.
These delegates, who attended Boys and Girls State session last June. received a certificate. The delegates spoke to the members of American Legion Tardiff-Belanger Post 39 of their experiences while attending the session.
For more information about the auxiliary’s mission or to volunteer, donate or join, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org or www.mainelegionpost39.org/.
