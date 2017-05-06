UNION — A Lewiston man who was reported missing April 29 and whose car was found in Union three days later is being sought on sexual assault charges.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tim Carroll confirmed Saturday that there are arrest warrants out for 44-year-old Kevin C. Mitchell.

Kevin Mitchell Photo courtesy of the Knox County Sheriff's Office

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle on Mount Pleasant Road in Union. This vehicle turned out to belong to Mitchell, who had been reported missing three days earlier by his wife.

The Lewiston Police Department posted on its Facebook page that Mitchell is the subject of a felony investigation by the agency and currently has warrants for his arrest for four counts of Class A gross sexual assault, two counts of Class A unlawful sexual contact, and one count of Class B unlawful sexual contact.

Mitchell had ties to Union when he was younger, police said. A search of the Mt. Pleasant Road area by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Maine Warden Service K-9 units has not turned anything up.

Mitchell is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 220 pounds with graying hair and blue eyes.

If you have information, call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 593-9132 or call Lewiston Detective Crystal Lachance at 513-3001, extension 3310, or Detective David Levesque at 513-3001, extension 3313. After hours contact for the Lewiston police dispatch center is 784-6421 or the watch commander at 513-3001, extension 3324.

