IN ATHENS, Friday at 2:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapman Ridge Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 8:14 a.m., a theft report was taken from Wyman Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 9:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beckwith Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 7:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.

11:08 a.m., police made an arrest on Norridgewock Road.

1:39 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Davis Road.

5:29 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Norridgewock Avenue.

9:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Norridgewock Avenue.

IN HARMONY, Friday at 12:47 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Carson Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 6:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

5:04 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a disturbance on Sisco Street.

6:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pittsfield Avenue.

IN JACKMAN, Friday at 9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 3:08 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on East Madison Road.

8:05 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Nichols Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 2:42 p.m., a theft was reported on Beech Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:48 a.m., police received a call reporting a drug offense.

11:43 a.m., a theft was reported on Heath Street.

8:47 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Webb Road.

9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.

Saturday at 1:09 a.m., police issued a summons on Smithfield Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 1:29 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Deer Run Street.

5:17 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on George Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 11:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hartland Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 7:57 a.m., police made an arrest on McClellan Street.

12:32 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Water Street.

1:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

3 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was taken from West Front Street.

3:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

3:39 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Inland Hospital.

1:11 p.m., summonses were issued after a report of shoplifting at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:34 p.m., a summons was issued after a report of shoplifting at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:17 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported at the homeless shelter on Colby Street.

3:51 p.m., a summons was issued for violation of a protection order on Gray Street.

3:54 p.m., a theft was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:07 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at MaineGeneral Medical Center on North Avenue.

5:52 p.m., a violation of a protection order was reported on Prospect Street.

11:47 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Elm Street.

Saturday at 1:18 a.m., a fight was reported on Main Street.

2:36 p.m., an assault was reported at MaineGeneral Medical Center on North Street.

5:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Johnson Heights.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:35 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Jack Street.

10:54 a.m., someone was taken into protective custody on Clinton Avenue.

1:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chickadee Trail.

1:46 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from North Pond Road.

2:27 p.m., a theft was reported on Halifax Street.

2:45 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at a gun shop on Cushman Road.

9:26 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Randall Road.

11:09 p.m., harassment was reported on North Pond Road.

Saturday at 1:18 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Bay Street.

1:35 a.m., police made arrests during a traffic stop on Monument Street.

1:57 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 8:49 a.m., Sabrina C. Madore, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on six warrants for unpaid fines and failure to appear on theft charges.

10:42 a.m., Arthur Perry Eldredge, 26, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a probation violation.

10:48 a.m., William Foster, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of terrorizing and disorderly conduct.

2:11 p.m., Anthony Takas, 55, of Skowhegan, was arrested on warrants from Cumberland.

6:22 p.m., Corey Eugene Swan, 40, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and violating the conditions of release.

7:15 p.m., Adam A. Gray, 45, of Plymouth, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation, with two prior convictions.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:05 a.m., Stewart Emery, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on Elm Street on charges of criminal operating under the influence and unlawful possession of drugs.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 1:46 a.m., Melissa Lacombe, 36, of Winslow, was arrested on Monument Street on a charge of operating under the influence, no test.

