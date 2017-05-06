IN ATHENS, Friday at 2:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapman Ridge Road.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 8:14 a.m., a theft report was taken from Wyman Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 9:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beckwith Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 7:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.
11:08 a.m., police made an arrest on Norridgewock Road.
1:39 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Davis Road.
5:29 p.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Norridgewock Avenue.
9:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Norridgewock Avenue.
IN HARMONY, Friday at 12:47 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Carson Hill Road.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 6:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
8:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
5:04 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a disturbance on Sisco Street.
6:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pittsfield Avenue.
IN JACKMAN, Friday at 9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Friday at 3:08 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on East Madison Road.
8:05 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Nichols Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 2:42 p.m., a theft was reported on Beech Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:48 a.m., police received a call reporting a drug offense.
11:43 a.m., a theft was reported on Heath Street.
8:47 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Webb Road.
9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.
Saturday at 1:09 a.m., police issued a summons on Smithfield Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 1:29 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Deer Run Street.
5:17 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on George Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 11:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hartland Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 7:57 a.m., police made an arrest on McClellan Street.
12:32 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Water Street.
1:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.
3 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was taken from West Front Street.
3:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.
3:39 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Inland Hospital.
1:11 p.m., summonses were issued after a report of shoplifting at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:34 p.m., a summons was issued after a report of shoplifting at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:17 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported at the homeless shelter on Colby Street.
3:51 p.m., a summons was issued for violation of a protection order on Gray Street.
3:54 p.m., a theft was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:07 p.m., an unwanted person was reported at MaineGeneral Medical Center on North Avenue.
5:52 p.m., a violation of a protection order was reported on Prospect Street.
11:47 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Elm Street.
Saturday at 1:18 a.m., a fight was reported on Main Street.
2:36 p.m., an assault was reported at MaineGeneral Medical Center on North Street.
5:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Johnson Heights.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:35 a.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Jack Street.
10:54 a.m., someone was taken into protective custody on Clinton Avenue.
1:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chickadee Trail.
1:46 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from North Pond Road.
2:27 p.m., a theft was reported on Halifax Street.
2:45 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at a gun shop on Cushman Road.
9:26 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Randall Road.
11:09 p.m., harassment was reported on North Pond Road.
Saturday at 1:18 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Bay Street.
1:35 a.m., police made arrests during a traffic stop on Monument Street.
1:57 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Benton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 8:49 a.m., Sabrina C. Madore, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on six warrants for unpaid fines and failure to appear on theft charges.
10:42 a.m., Arthur Perry Eldredge, 26, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a probation violation.
10:48 a.m., William Foster, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of terrorizing and disorderly conduct.
2:11 p.m., Anthony Takas, 55, of Skowhegan, was arrested on warrants from Cumberland.
6:22 p.m., Corey Eugene Swan, 40, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and violating the conditions of release.
7:15 p.m., Adam A. Gray, 45, of Plymouth, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation, with two prior convictions.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:05 a.m., Stewart Emery, 24, of Sidney, was arrested on Elm Street on charges of criminal operating under the influence and unlawful possession of drugs.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 1:46 a.m., Melissa Lacombe, 36, of Winslow, was arrested on Monument Street on a charge of operating under the influence, no test.
Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form