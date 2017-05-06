WATERVILLE — Centerpoint Community Church will host a women’s “PINK Impact Simulcast” from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 55 West River Road.

This two-day seminar will feature speakers Christine Caine, Lysa Terkeurst, Lisa Harper, Sheryl Brady, Dr. Henry Cloud, Debbie Morris, as well as Kari Jobe leading worship.

Doors will open one hour early both days.

Advance registration by May 12 is $25, or $30 after May 12, which includes entrance to the event both days as well as dinner Friday evening and lunch on Saturday.

To register, contact Lori Reynolds at [email protected] or 446-4760.

