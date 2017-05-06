MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rick Porcello pitched seven sharp innings and got some rare run support to win his first start since opening day, and Chris Young homered twice to lead the Boston Red Sox over the Minnesota Twins 11-1 on Saturday.

After equaling last season’s loss total in less than a month, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner finally got to pitch with a lead again when Boston took advantage of a costly Minnesota error and scored eight two-out runs in the second. Porcello (2-4) cruised the rest of the way, allowing only Robbie Grossman’s homer in the third.

Boston's Chris Young, left, is congratulated by Sandy Leon after hitting a home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Drew Rucinski in the fifth inning Saturday in Minneapolis. Young also homered in the second inning. AP photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Nick Tepesch (0-1) gave up seven runs — six unearned — in his first major league appearance since last June, and his second since the 2014 season.

Share