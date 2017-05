AUGUSTA — A talk, “Practicing Christian Healing Today” by Mary Alice Rose, will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 6 Williams St.

Rose’s ideas are based on the teachings of Jesus as recorded in the Bible, and as discussed in Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, by Mary Baker Eddy.

For more information, call 622-7710.

