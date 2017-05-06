WATERVILLE — Temple Academy has announced its third-quarter honor roll for the 2016-17 academic year

Seniors — Highest honors: Rebekah Paradis.

High honors: Jonathan Bell.

Honors: Sydney Bizier, Kiara Carr, Veronica Rossignol, Max Russell and Bradley Smith.

Juniors — Highest honors: Sawyer Deroche, Sarah Desrosiers, Allison Frankenfield, Selam Heinrich, Daphne Labbe, Micah Riportella and Montana Towers.

High honors: Vanessa Currie, Haihan Deng (Harrison) and Arielle Gott.

Honors: Timothy Larsen, Shyanne Wilson and Yang Jiayu (Amanda).

Sophomores — Highest honors: Hannah Mathieu, William Paradis and Noah Shepherd.

Honors: Josiah Bartlett, Olivia Baker, Amber Labbe, Hanna Lee McSpadden, Faith Rossignol, Grace Rossignol and Brent Wadleigh.

Freshmen — Highest honors: Travis Smith.

High honors: Liam Bartlett.

Honors: Titus Foshay, Katrina Larsen, Gabriel Shepherd and Ke Xin Zhang (Ruby).

Grade eight — Highest honors: Elena Hassele and Natalie Miller.

Honors: Jillian Martin, Ryan Paradis and Chloe Riportella.

Grade seven — Highest honors: Joshua Dow, Faith Sweetser, Bradley True and Nicholas Zimba.

High honors: Noah Brooks and Gunnar Hendsbee.

Honors: Elijah Brann, Logan Holinger, Isaac Main, Aiden Sherwood and Noah Young.

Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form

Send questions/comments to the editors.