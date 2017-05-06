WATERVILLE — Temple Academy has announced its third-quarter honor roll for the 2016-17 academic year
Seniors — Highest honors: Rebekah Paradis.
High honors: Jonathan Bell.
Honors: Sydney Bizier, Kiara Carr, Veronica Rossignol, Max Russell and Bradley Smith.
Juniors — Highest honors: Sawyer Deroche, Sarah Desrosiers, Allison Frankenfield, Selam Heinrich, Daphne Labbe, Micah Riportella and Montana Towers.
High honors: Vanessa Currie, Haihan Deng (Harrison) and Arielle Gott.
Honors: Timothy Larsen, Shyanne Wilson and Yang Jiayu (Amanda).
Sophomores — Highest honors: Hannah Mathieu, William Paradis and Noah Shepherd.
Honors: Josiah Bartlett, Olivia Baker, Amber Labbe, Hanna Lee McSpadden, Faith Rossignol, Grace Rossignol and Brent Wadleigh.
Freshmen — Highest honors: Travis Smith.
High honors: Liam Bartlett.
Honors: Titus Foshay, Katrina Larsen, Gabriel Shepherd and Ke Xin Zhang (Ruby).
Grade eight — Highest honors: Elena Hassele and Natalie Miller.
Honors: Jillian Martin, Ryan Paradis and Chloe Riportella.
Grade seven — Highest honors: Joshua Dow, Faith Sweetser, Bradley True and Nicholas Zimba.
High honors: Noah Brooks and Gunnar Hendsbee.
Honors: Elijah Brann, Logan Holinger, Isaac Main, Aiden Sherwood and Noah Young.
