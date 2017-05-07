UNION – As you ascend Clarry Hill and enjoy gazing from on high far out over the Maine countryside, you will also notice cool birdhouse street signs along the way.

The pastoral views and charming signs provide a perfect introduction to this one-of-a-kind property. To the south, past a boundary of trees and ancient stone walls, the back lawn of its 5.5 acres abut a nature preserve with trails. The home overlooks all, and it has an intriguing history.

Built c. 1855, the structure originally served as a facility for processing blueberries (the picking is still plentiful). In decades that followed, the farm laborers boarded here. In 1974 the house was purchased by back-to-the-landers, whose renovations (a wood stove in the kitchen was an early improvement) “haven’t stopped since.”

The happy result is a modern home with classic New England character, and an abundance of original features, totaling 3,340 square feet on three levels of living. The 10 rooms include five bedrooms, and floor-plan flexibility is excellent. In addition, at the back of the house are an unheated workshop and a covered summer porch that makes a wonderful warm-weather studio.

Versatility extends to the two upper floors, each of which has its own kitchen, and either of which may be rented. The top story is one huge open-concept space (bath excepted), handsomely paneled a few years ago. The second floor has both a multi-function great room with bath, and bedrooms.

Single-level living is of course an option. The cherry-floored master bedroom’s built-ins include shelving and a desk, and the accessory bath is equipped with both a clawfoot tub and a sauna. Full-view doors in the living room frame the view, and open out to an elevated deck.

