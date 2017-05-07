A fire that broke out Sunday afternoon at a home in Falmouth destroyed the two-story wood frame dwelling, but there were no injuries because the occupants were not at home at the time.

“It was fully involved upon our arrival,” Falmouth Fire Chief Howard Rice said. “It was a large house and very heavy fire.”

Falmouth and five neighboring towns, including Portland, responded to the fire at 13 Rockaway Road.

Rice said the home is located in a remote rural area, which required tanker trucks to haul water to the scene from about a mile away.

Firefighters had to scramble because the quick moving fire spread to a nearby wooded area, burned a garage and was threatening propane storage tanks on the property.

The fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. by a neighbor. Rice said the neighbor was helpful in that he told authorities that the residents were not at home.

Smoke could be seen for miles away. Rockaway Road had to be blocked to allow fire crews to transport water to the scene.

Photographs taken by WMTW-TV show the smoldering ruins of the home next to an outdoor basketball backboard that was erected in the driveway.

Rice said an investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office will visit the scene Monday and will try to determine the fire’s cause.

