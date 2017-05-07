AUGUSTA — Here is a list of cases closed April 27-May 3, 2017, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Jaci Beane, 23, of Augusta, use of drug paraphernalia March 12, 2017, in Waterville; $300 fine.

Christopher M. Beckwith, 18, of Windsor, criminal trespass July 31, 2016, in Readfield; $200 fine, 48-hour jail sentence. Criminal mischief, same date and town, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 8, 2016, in Windsor; $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized use of property Sept. 9, 2016, in Windsor; seven-day jail sentence; two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Rebecca Biggs, 29, of Monroe, failure to register vehicle Feb. 27, 2017, in West Gardiner; $100 fine.

Jessica M. Bilodeau, 41, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 9, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Priscilla Bouchard, 54, of Augusta, protective order from harassment violation Nov. 23, 2016, in Augusta; $150 fine.

Elton A. Bowler Jr., 54, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 21, 2016, in Gardiner; $500 fine.

Tawnya Marie Bragg, 39, of Freedom, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 1, 2016, in Augusta; $200 fine.

John Andrew Burgess, 51, of Windsor, violating condition of release April 18, 2017, in China; 12-day jail sentence.

Michael A. Caruso, 24, of Waterville, operating motorcycle without endorsement March 12, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Ashley Carver, 23, of Augusta, assault May 1, 2017, in Augusta; $300 fine, 24-hour jail sentence.

Nathaniel B. Chagnon, 19, of West Paris, minor transporting liquor Feb. 4, 2017, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Jesse N. Chanthaseng, 18, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 16, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Erin L. Chase, 35, of Hope, operating under the influence March 5, 2017, in Winslow; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Jerry Collins, 56, of Chelsea, operating under the influence Dec. 30, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Shaun P. Cook, 45, of Oakland, operating vehicle without license March 6, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Billiejo L. Cushing, 31, of Windsor, operating vehicle without license Feb. 24, 2017, in Augusta; $100 fine.

James E. Darcy III, 22, of Ogdenburg, New York, furnishing liquor to a minor March 17, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine. Violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

David Depoala, 21, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked March 11, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Darrien M. Donahue, 22, of West Gardiner, failure to register vehicle March 5, 2017, in West Gardiner; $100 fine.

Starla D. Doucette, 31, of Winslow, operating vehicle without license March 13, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Joshua R. Emerson, 24, of Wiscasset, operating under the influence Jan. 22, 2017, in Augusta; $900 fine.

Gregory T. Estabrook, 29, of Sidney, driving to endanger Dec. 1, 2016, in Augusta; $1,000 fine, 30-day license suspension. Operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Stephen J. Evers, 20, of Albion, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Jan. 1, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine.

James H. Fielder, 59, of Augusta, operating under the influence Dec. 11, 2016, in Hallowell; $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Erin C. Finch, 41, of Randolph, operating while license suspended or revoked May 20, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Bridgett A. Fisher, 43, of China Village, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Nov. 17, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Emily Nicole Fisher, 23, of Livermore, assault Jan. 9, 2017, in Augusta; $300 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

Antonio R. Fleury, 30, of Augusta, allowing dog to be at large Feb. 22, 2017, in Augusta; $50 fine.

Richard J. Gavett, 54, of Mount Vernon, failure to register vehicle Oct. 25, 2016, in Farmingdale; $100 fine.

Chandler Given, 53, of Woolwich, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 1, 2016, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Briana E. Gonzalez, 19, of Augusta, failure to stop, provide information March 18, 2017, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Carol A. Grant, 58, of Skowhegan, passing stopped school bus Feb. 27, 2017, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Ryan C. Guimond, 26, of Hallowell, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 15, 2016, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 10, 2016, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence, $125 restitution.

Ricky L. Hafford, 58, of Winthrop, failure to register vehicle March 24, 2017, in Winslow, dismissed.

Shawn R. Haggan, 37, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 28, 2016, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Pearl D. Hanscom, 46, of Hudson, operating under the influence April 27, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine, 24-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked April 27, 2017, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Katherine Haskell, 62, of South China, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 13, 2017, in Augusta; $300 fine.

Christopher E. Humphrey, 33, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license March 15, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine; displaying fictitious vehicle certificate March 15, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Becka A. Hurst, 39, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked March 11, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Tamara M. Ingersoll, 22, of Skowhegan, operating vehicle without license Feb. 5, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Tyler Jack, 21, of Waterville, littering March 11, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Thomas M. Johnson, 65, of Winthrop, operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions Dec. 8, 2016, in Manchester, dismissed.

Eric J. Kling, 52, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 16, 2017, in Augusta; $200 fine; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 4, 2017, in Augusta; $200 fine.

David H. Ladd, 55, of Augusta, assault Sept. 13, 2015, in Farmingdale, dismissed.

Hannah Lamontagne, 29, of Augusta, operating after registration suspended Feb. 24, 2017, in Randolph; $150 fine.

Emiley J. Laverdiere, 32, of Waterville, operating under the influence March 8, 2017, in Oakland; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Keith A. Libold, 29, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked March 16, 2017, in Winslow; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence. Possessing suspended driver’s license, same date and town, dismissed.

Jacob C. Luce, 19, of Fairfield, marijuana: younger than 21 years of age March 18, 2017, in Clinton; $350 fine.

Laurel O. Macfarland, 45, of Mount Vernon, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 16, 2015, in Augusta, dismissed.

Aaron Marable, 38, of Somerville, failure to register vehicle March 9, 2017, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Amanda L. Marcoux, 37, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license March 8, 2017, in Waterville; $150 fine. Failing to obtain driver’s license March 9, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Daniel T. Marean, 20, of Falmouth, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Dec. 28, 2016, in Gardiner; $200 fine.

Ryan Martin, 31, of Readfield, operating while license suspended or revoked March 24, 2017, in Randolph; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

Chris Mason, 44, of Winslow, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place April 30, 2017, in Winslow; 48-hour jail sentence.

Sarah J. Mayberry, 23, of Hallowell, operating under the influence March 10, 2017, Winslow; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

James L. Mayhew IV, 38, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked March 8, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence.

Neal A. Mayo, 23, of Lincoln, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 18, 2017, in Clinton; $500 fine, 24-hour jail sentence.

Brian Daniel McComb, 29, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle March 8, 2017, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Kelly McCullough, 40, of Waterville, failure to register vehicle March 22, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Cameron McIntosh, 20, of Winslow, minor possessing liquor March 18, 2017, in Winslow; $200 fine.

Cheryl J. McIntyre, 38, of West Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register vehicle Nov. 5, 2016, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Alvin J. Miles, 30, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked March 10, 2017, in Sidney; $250 fine.

Ashley L. Moser, 37, of Oxford, disorderly conduct, fighting Jan. 20, 2017, in Litchfield; $150 fine. Domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Laura Munford, 34, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 12, 2016, in Augusta; 14-day jail sentence.

Jesse D. Nichols, 27, of Wiscasset, operating vehicle without license March 18, 2017, in Oakland; $100 fine.

Aaron J. Nickerson, 42, of Knox, attaching false plates Feb. 24, 2017, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Paul W. Paine, 38, of Poland, failure to register vehicle Feb. 24, 2017, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Ashlyn K. Parker, 23, of Troy, use of drug paraphernalia March 19, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Kaytlynn M. Peaslee, 25, of Winslow, failure to register vehicle March 9, 2017, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Jane Peatfield, 73, of Waterville, allowing dog to be at large March 9, 2017, in Waterville; $50 fine; allowing dog to be at large March 13, 2017, in Waterville; $50 fine.

Christopher J. Pelletier, 24, of Readfield, driving to endanger Nov. 13, 2015, in Manchester; $750 fine.

Brittany A. Perkins, 23, of Benton, operating while license suspended or revoked March 19, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine; violating condition of release March 19, 2017, in Waterville; $250 fine, $150 suspended.

Katherine J. Prosper, 59, of Clinton, theft by deception March 2, 2017, in Waterville; $400 fine.

John Racine Jr., 27, of Windsor, criminal mischief Nov. 18, 2016, in Winthrop; two-day jail sentence, $200 restitution.

Kaitlyn T. Radcliffe, 18, of Rumford, minor consuming liquor March 17, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Emily F. Renkey, 19, of Waterville, minor possessing liquor March 3, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Stacey Roberts, 43, of Farmingdale, operating vehicle without license March 11, 2017, in Farmingdale; $150 fine.

Joseph I. Robinson, 59, of Benton, failure to register vehicle March 10, 2017, in Clinton, dismissed.

Julia M. Saul, 20, of Waterville, failure to register vehicle March 25, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Jennifer St. Cyr, 37, of Newcastle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 4, 2015, in Gardiner; $200 fine; violating condition of release Dec. 4, 2015, in Gardiner; $200 fine, $200 suspended; violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed. Violating condition of release April 30, 2017, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked April 30, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Suzanne E. Singer, 18, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, minor consuming liquor March 20, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Justin J. Staires, 27, of Denmark, operating under the influence April 6, 2016, in Hallowell; $500 fine, 72-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Justin P. Staples, 30, of Dedham, operating under the influence March 6, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Luke Sunde, 48, of Hallowell, violating protection from abuse order, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force and escape, April 26, 2017, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Amy G. Tartaglia, 41, of Hampden, operating while license suspended or revoked July 16, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Kevin Thibodeau, 43, of Springfield, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 18, 2017, in Clinton, dismissed.

Dylan A. Voorhees, 40, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle March 2, 2017, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Hilary Walker, 23, of Vinalhaven, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 6, 2015, in China; $500 fine, $500 suspended.

Catherine M. Walls, 30, of Augusta, assault Jan. 14, 2017, in Augusta; $300 fine.

Larry Wellman, 38, of Warren, unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 15, 2017, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence.

Nita A. Whelan, 21, of Westfield, New Jersey, displaying revoked mutilated, fictitious, altered license/identification card March 2, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Brad White, 35, of Readfield, failure to register vehicle March 5, 2017, in Augusta; $100 fine.

