AUGUSTA

Saturday at 7:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:04 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Glenridge Drive.

9:22 a.m., lost property was reported on Cony Road.

9:35 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Whitten Road.

9:43 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Kendall Street.

9:52 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Western Avenue.

10:16 a.m., a theft was reported on Cony Street.

10:54 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Washington Street.

11:51 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Enterprise Drive.

2:27 p.m., a 21-year-old Canaan woman and a 19-year-old Newburgh woman were issued summonses, each on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500).

3:19 p.m., a reported of a mentally disturbed person was made on Kennedy Road.

3:29 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Glenridge Drive.

5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwood Drive.

5:41 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

6:03 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Melville Street.

6:05 p.m., a dog at large was reported at Weston and Chapel streets.

6:37 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Noyes Court.

6:59 p.m., an overdose rescue was administered on Fourth Avenue.

8:389 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:53 p.m., a theft was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

9:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

10:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.

10:44 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Middle Street.

10:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street,

10:57 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Bolton Hill Road.

11:13 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Gray Birch Drive.

Sunday at 1:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:53 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:30 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Green Street.

6:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.

HALLOWELL

Sunday at 1:41 a.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Water Street.

1:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Sunday at 12:11 a.m., Amanda Rowe, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following an investigation of a domestic disturbance on Highland Avenue.

3:41 a.m., Tyla M. Maxim, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on an arrest warrant following an investigation of a disturbance on Bridge Street.

