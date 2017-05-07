AUGUSTA
Saturday at 7:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
9:04 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Glenridge Drive.
9:22 a.m., lost property was reported on Cony Road.
9:35 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Whitten Road.
9:43 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Kendall Street.
9:52 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Western Avenue.
10:16 a.m., a theft was reported on Cony Street.
10:54 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Washington Street.
11:51 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Enterprise Drive.
2:27 p.m., a 21-year-old Canaan woman and a 19-year-old Newburgh woman were issued summonses, each on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500).
3:19 p.m., a reported of a mentally disturbed person was made on Kennedy Road.
3:29 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Glenridge Drive.
5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwood Drive.
5:41 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.
6:03 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Melville Street.
6:05 p.m., a dog at large was reported at Weston and Chapel streets.
6:37 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Noyes Court.
6:59 p.m., an overdose rescue was administered on Fourth Avenue.
8:389 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
8:53 p.m., a theft was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
9:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
10:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.
10:44 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Middle Street.
10:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street,
10:57 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Bolton Hill Road.
11:13 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Gray Birch Drive.
Sunday at 1:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
1:53 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.
3:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
5:30 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Green Street.
6:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.
HALLOWELL
Sunday at 1:41 a.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Water Street.
1:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Sunday at 12:11 a.m., Amanda Rowe, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following an investigation of a domestic disturbance on Highland Avenue.
3:41 a.m., Tyla M. Maxim, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on an arrest warrant following an investigation of a disturbance on Bridge Street.
