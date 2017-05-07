IN ANSON, Saturday at 4:26 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Buswell Street.

IN ATHENS, Saturday at 5:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Road.

IN BALD MOUNTAIN TOWNSHIP, Saturday at 1:24 p.m., a report of shots fired was taken.

IN EMBDEN, Saturday at 2:22 p.m., agencies responded to a motor vehicle accident on New Portland Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 10:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 1:49 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from Savage Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 10:26 a.m., a report of larceny or fraud was investigated on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 11:15 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Main Street.

4:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 11:44 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Bean Street.

5:46 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

11:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Maple Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 11:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN RIPLEY, Sunday at 8 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on West Ripley Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:47 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Research Drive.

10:02 a.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Chandler Street.

1:40 p.m., someone was taken to the hospital following a call giving police information on Madison Avenue.

7:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alder Street.

7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

8:31 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Road.

8:37 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:36 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of shoplifting at Marden’s on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:49 p.m., a summons was issued following a report of shoplifting at Wal-Mart.

5:56 p.m., a report of an unwanted person was investigated on Drummond Avenue.

6:27 p.m., a summons was issued following a report of a bail violation on Elmhurst Street.

6:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Inland Hospital.

9:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at a business on Main Street.

10:27 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a disturbance at Inland Hospital.

10:41 p.m., a personal injury accident was reported on Elm Street.

11:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hathaway Street.

Sunday at 1:14 a.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle stop on Spring Street.

1:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Nelson Street.

3:30 a.m., a person was reported missing from Hazelwood Street.

Arrests

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 4:49 p.m., Casey Gene Reid, 29, of Pittsfield, arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

5:52 p.m., Christopher David Paquette, 46, of Fairfield, arrested on charges of refusing to sign a summons and disorderly conduct.

5:57 p.m., Jannelle Marie Carmack, 31, of Etna, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge.

6:41 p.m., Christopher Alan-Michael Paquette, 24, of Pittsfield, arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and refusing to sign a criminal summons.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:59 p.m., Richard Thompson, 51, Skowhegan, arrested on Airport Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

12:59 p.m., Joshua Jalbert, 29, of Smithfield, arrested on Airport Road on a warrant.

11:30 p.m., Stephanie Hutchinson, 37, of Waterville, arrested at Inland Hospital on a warrant.

Sunday at 1:17 a.m., Rebecca Hessert, 41, of South China, arrested on Kennebec Street on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license, reckless conduct, refusing to submit to arrest, eluding a police officer, leaving the scene of accident, violating the conditions of release, possession of scheduled drugs and on a probation hold.

