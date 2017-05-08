Two days after the election, in a Dunkin’ Donuts in Marion County, Florida, where 62 percent of voters chose Donald Trump, my 84-year-old dad asked me, “How can people be so stupid?”

My dad is a Mitt Romney Republican who believes in free trade. I’m a lifelong Democrat who believes in the common good. “I don’t have a clue,” I told him.

A man walking by us turned to his wife and said, “These losers better lighten up.”

I watched him all the way across the parking and picked the spot on his windshield where I’d take a baseball bat. One hundred days into Donald Trump’s presidency, we are still angry. Probably, he is too.

Can we learn to listen to one another without sticking bayonets into each other’s chests, like we did in 1861?

David Moreau

Wayne

