A Bangor woman pleaded guilty Monday to stealing federal benefits that are intended to be used by blind, disabled or elderly people.

Acting U.S Attorney Richard W. Murphy said that Shirley Reynolds, 60, entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Murphy said Reynolds admitted to stealing Supplemental Security Income benefits between 2009 and October 2016 after falsely representing that she lived alone. During that time Reynolds was living with her husband.

“When confronted by investigators, Reynolds said she lied because she knew that her SSI benefits would be reduced or eliminated if she disclosed her true living situation,” Murphy said in a statement.

Reynolds faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She will be sentenced after completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

