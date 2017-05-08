A Bowdoin man who allegedly stole a car in Benton and drove under the influence over the weekend was arrested after he attempted to run from police.

According to documents filed at Augusta District Court, Kelby Hampson, 25, was reportedly walking around a residence in Benton on River Road on May 6. A stolen truck was reported to have been in the driveway of that home, and Hampson eventually got into the truck and drove away.

Hampson

A Winslow police officer got behind the truck and stopped Hampson, who then allegedly tried to run away but was caught. After Hampson was identified, he was found to have three sets of bail conditions dictating he can’t use or possess alcohol or drugs.

The truck belongs to Donald Searles.

Hampson was arrested just before midnight May 6 by the Kennebec County Sheriff officers, who were called for assistance by the Winslow Police Department.

Hampson was transported to the Winslow Police Department, where he indicated he had been drinking all day starting at 10 a.m. and stopped drinking when he was caught.

Detective Jeffrey Bourdeau of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office reported in court documents that he “could also detect the overwhelming odor of intoxicants emitting from his breath when he spoke.” Bourdeau said that Hampson indicated he wasn’t driving the truck, but was sitting in the driver’s seat with the vehicle on. He also indicated he knew the truck was stolen, but said his friend who was driving around had stolen it. However, a witness and the Winslow police officer reported seeing Hampson drive the car.

A breath test showed Hampson’s blood alcohol content level was 0.11 grams per 210 liters of breath, well above the legal limit. According to the court document, when asked to verbally rate how drunk he was on a scale of zero to 10, zero being sober and 10 being drunk, Hampson reportedly said he was around an eight.

Hampson was previously convicted of theft by unauthorized use of property in 2015 and 2016. He was charged this time with theft by unauthorized use of property, operating under the influence, operating after suspension, violating conditions of release, and refusing to submit to arrest.

He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and then to the Kennebec County Jail, and a secured $5,000 cash bail was set. He was still in jail as of Monday afternoon. He has a court date May 12 at 1 p.m. in Waterville.

