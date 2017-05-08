Over the next seven days, it will be very clear that we are not experiencing a drought pattern. It will also be clear that the chill is still in the air, with temperatures averaging several degrees on the cooler side of May’s average temperatures. This isn’t going to be record cold, but we won’t get the kind of temperatures we like to see this time of year.

I’m also certain that we will not have any washouts over the next four to six days. The image below shows one model’s outlook for how much rain will fall through the third week of this month.

A friend of mine texted me yesterday asking for more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Thing is, this is how spring works. As I have been writing about for the past few weeks, we haven’t had a cool spring with regular rainfall in so long that many people have forgotten what a normal New England spring is like.

Admittedly, the snow in the forecast for the higher elevations of northern New England the next few days is unusual, but not incredibly so. Measurable snow fell this week back in 1977 and also in parts of New England in 1963. I only know of the 1963 case because my parents were married on May 12 that year, and the guests who had come up from New York were wondering what my father was doing moving to a place where it snowed that time of year.

This week, I am not forecasting snow here, but it will be on the chillier side of average the next several days with a few showers possible. Most of the time will be dry, however. There will be snow in the higher elevations.

A stuck, upper-level storm system will continue to spin over the region for the next several days. Another storm may end up doing the same thing late this weekend bringing some rain on Mother’s Day, but it’s a long-range forecast, and I don’t have huge confidence in it just yet.

This week’s main theme is cool, partly sunny weather with some of those pesky pop-up showers in the afternoon. Keep the umbrella handy, but don’t be surprised if you don’t end up using it either.

