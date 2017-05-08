Cross Insurance of Bangor has acquired another agency in Massachusetts, bringing its tally to 15 in the Bay State.

Cross, one of the largest independent insurance providers in New England, has acquired the A.E. Barnes Insurance Agency of South Weymouth, according to a release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Since its founding in 1915 by Albert E. Barnes, the agency has grown to represent clientele of both small and large commercial and personal lines clients. As a subsidiary of Cross Financial Corp., the agency will continue to operate under the same name. Former owners Preston Hoffman and Geoffrey Hoffman will continue to manage the South Weymouth office and will continue to serve as president and vice president, respectively. The agency’s staff also remains intact.

Cross Insurance owns and operates 14 additional agencies in Massachusetts, including offices in Duxbury, Braintree, Norwell and Quincy; two offices in Boston; three on the North Shore; two in Metrowest; and three in western Massachusetts.

