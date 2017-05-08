AUGUSTA — Gardiner Regional High School student Ceri Gruber served as an honorary page April 20 in the Maine Senate.

Gruber was the guest of Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester. She joined Bellows and Devyn Shaughnessy, of Portland, who was job shadowing Bellows for the day, for a picture following the Senate Session.

The honorary page program gives students an opportunity to participate in the Senate and interact with legislators. Honorary Pages see what it is like to work on the floor of the Senate and be part of a legislative session. Pages perform such duties as delivering messages to senators and distributing amendments and supplements in the chamber. Students from third grade through high school are invited to serve in the Senate Chamber as honorary pages when the Senate is in session. Students can also shadow Bellows for a day.

For more information or to schedule a visit, call Bellows at 287-1515.

