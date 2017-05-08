Bail for the man accused of stabbing a Portland taxicab driver last week was set at $10,000 cash Monday afternoon.

Justin Kristiansen, 30, was not required to enter a plea to the charge of elevated aggravated assault during a brief hearing in Portland before Superior Court Justice Lance E. Walker.

Kristiansen is accused of slashing taxi driver Joe Kamysz early Friday while seated in the back seat of Kamysz’s cab. The attack happened at the intersection of Riverside Street and Larrabee Road, near PT’s Showclub.

Police said Kristiansen tried to slash Kamysz’s throat. A motive for the attack has not yet been revealed.

Kamysz said he pulled into the club parking lot, sending Kristiansen sprawling across the back seat, and then ran to the club’s bouncers, one of whom was an EMT and was able to help slow the bleeding. Kamysz had cuts to his neck and right hand.

Police said Kristiansen ran from the cab and was arrested by police in Westbrook a short distance away.

