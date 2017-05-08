AUGUSTA

Sunday at 9:45 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Edison Drive.

11:34 a.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Gage Street.

11:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Xavier Loop.

12:37 p.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.

12:50 p.m., a past burglary was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

1:26 p.m., a sex offense was reported by a caller on Bangor Street.

1:31 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on New England Road.

1:46 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Edison Drive.

2:51 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Washington Street.

3:00 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

3:12 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Kennedy Road.

3:26 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Independence Drive.

4:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tall Pines Way.

5:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gage Street.

6:17 p.m., property was recovered on Eastern Avenue.

7:42 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Gage Street.

8:13 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

8:24 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

8:48 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:02 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:31 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gage Street.

11:20 p.m., a 23-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked after criminal mischief was reported on Memorial Bridge.

11:45 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eight Rod Road.

Monday at 1:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

1:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

6:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

7:19 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Edison Drive.

GARDINER

Saturday at 2:39 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

9:39 a.m., vandalism was reported on My Way.

10:01 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Marston Road.

Sunday at 4:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maine Avenue.

READFIELD

Sunday at 2:20 p.m., theft was reported on Plains Road.

WINDSOR

Saturday at 8:53 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Caswell Road.

7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Sunday at 10:04 p.m., Regina C. Stewart, 30, of Randolph was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating while license was suspended or revoked, after a traffic complaint was made on Western Avenue.

RANDOLPH

Friday at 10:29 a.m., Charles James Taylor, 31, of Augusta was arrested on two charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, on Maple Street.

WINTHROP

Sunday at 7:49 a.m., James N. Olsen, 27, of Winthrop was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, failing to stop for a law enforcement officer and failing to sign a uniform summons and complaint, after a traffic stop was performed on Memorial Drive.

11:45 p.m., Jon C. Kelley, 30, of Winthrop was arrested on a probation hold, after a domestic altercation was reported at a local residence. He appeared in court on Monday on charges of domestic violence assault and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and he is being held on $5,000 bail.

