BANGOR — The first adaption of Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” series is finally going to hit the big screen this summer.

The movie, due to be released in August, has taken years to complete as one filmmaker after another sought capture King’s complex narrative combining the sci-fi, horror and Western genres. The story played out in eight books that were released between 1982 and 2012.

The official trailer was released Wednesday for the movie in which Idris Elba plays the Gunslinger and Matthew McConaughey co-stars as the Man in Black.

Another movie adaption of a King work, “It,” will be released in September. The book introduced the world to Pennywise the Clown.

