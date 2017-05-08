AUGUSTA — Maine’s Republican governor wants to require everyone from school bus drivers to camp counselors to report any pregnant woman’s suspected substance abuse.

The state says 8 percent of babies born in 2015 were affected by drugs, alcohol or both. Under state law, certain health care providers now must tell the state when infants show drug withdrawal symptoms.

Gov. Paul LePage’s bill would expand that reporting requirement to known or suspected substance abuse during “gestation.” It would expand the list of those required to make such reports to substance abuse treatment providers, school officials and commercial film processors.

Another bill backed by LePage would fine local governments that don’t charge people who repeatedly overdose for the cost of administering opioid antidotes.

Republican Rep. Frances Head sponsored both bills, which had public hearings scheduled Monday.

