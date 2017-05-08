SKOWHEGAN — The annual Mommy Son Game Night & Dance is set for 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Skowhegan Community Center, 39 Poulin Drive.

Music will be provided by DJ Ralph, and refreshments will be available. The event is hosted by the Skowhegan Parks & Recreation Department.

Tickets cost $10 per mommy in advance or $13 at the door. Advance tickets are available at the community center.

For more information, call 474-6901.

