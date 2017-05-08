IN ANSON, Sunday at 2:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Arnolds Lane.

IN AVON, Sunday at 3:20 pm., a disturbance was reported on Avon Valley Road.

4:38 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Four Mile Square Road.

IN BENTON, Saturday at 1:24 p.m., theft was reported on Neck Road.

11:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Sunday at 9:39 a.m., trespassing was reported on Gordon Hill Road.

IN CHINA, Sunday at 12:04 a.m., theft was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN EMBDEN, Sunday at 5:38 p.m., trespassing was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN EUSTIS, Sunday at 12:48 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eustis Ridge Road.

6:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 5:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

6:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 2:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Main Street and Ludden Drive.

4:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Franklin and Lomie Rivers roads.

IN KINGFIELD, Sunday at 12:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN SIDNEY, Monday at 12:31 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Pepin Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 2:58 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on West Front Street.

3:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East River Road.

3:50 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Madison Avenue.

4:08 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

4:32 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Mountain View Terrace.

8:38 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Milburn Street.

Monday at 9:34 a.m., shoplifting was reported on West Front Street.

IN STARKS, Monday at 1:48 a.m., loud noise or music was reported on Dexter Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 6:29 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

11:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on College Avenue.

12:59 p.m., sex offenses were reported on College Avenue.

3:29 p.m., an assault was reported on The Concourse.

3:43 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Highwood Street.

5:06 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

5:28 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on High Street.

5:38 p.m., theft was reported on Temple Street.

9:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

Monday at 2:44 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 1:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Weld Road.

4:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Pond Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 7:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN BENTON, Saturday at 11:58 p.m., Kelby Keith Hampson, 25, of Bowdoin, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release,refusing to submit to arrest or detention and theft by unauthorized use of property.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday, Chantel Blount, 29, of Mexico, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Saturday, William Hamel, 52, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

April McDonald, 33, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

Michael Marks, 37, of Wilton, was arrested on a probation hold.

Carrie Judd, 38, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Sunday, Somluck Gimsan, 44, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Richard Terpstra, 42, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a warrant.

Naomi Haines, 45, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a warrant.

Guy Haines, 47, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 9:19 a.m., Randall Wayne Wyman, 57, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:58 a.m., Claude David Bigeau, 44, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

12:59 p.m., Jessica Noretta Bryant, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Monday at 2:44 a.m., Andrew Stewart, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:24 p.m., Jujay Emilio Santiago, 18, of Waterville, was summonsed for operating a vehicle without a license.

3:43 p.m., Emileigh Otis, 19, of Canaan, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

3:42 p.m., Shaylin Gilchrist, 19, of Norridgewock, was summonsed on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

5:38 p.m., Samantha Bass, 20, of Winslow, was summonsed for a charge of theft of services.

5:38 p.m., A 17-year-old was summonsed on a charge of theft of services.

5:38 p.m., Andrew Stewart, of Waterville, was summonsed on charges of theft of services and violating conditions of release.

Monday at 2:44 a.m., Samantha Bass, 20, of Winslow, was summonsed on a charge of a minor consuming liquor.

Share