WATERVILLE — The Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA of Greater Waterville at the Alfond Youth Center recently announced its Reach & Rise Group Mentoring Program, which will focus on giving at-risk youth opportunities to become contributing citizens in the community.

This program connects adult co-mentors with a group of youth ages of 8 and 15 for eight weeks during the summer, or for 16 weeks during the spring/fall, which aligns with college semesters.

Mentors are required to be 21 or older and complete 15 hours of free training provided at the center; upon which they graduate as certified therapeutic mentors. These adult volunteers will co-lead group mentoring meetings and create safe, healthy relationships with each youth.

Activities will include service projects, field trips and engaging activities created from the interests and passions of the group and its leaders.

Training for the Summer Session start Wednesday. To register or for more information, contact Karla Stratton at 873-06894, ext. 247, [email protected] or visit www.clubayc.org.

