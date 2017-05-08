One person died in a crash Monday afternoon in the town of Frankfort, the Waldo County dispatch center confirmed.

WLBZ-TV reported that Route 1A was shut down in both directions following the collision between a box truck and car. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m.

The Bangor TV station said that a woman was killed. A man who was driving the box truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. The identity of the victim and the truck driver have not been released.

A statement from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office with more details is expected to be released Tuesday, according to a dispatcher.

Share