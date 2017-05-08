The Palermo Historical Society will hold a free spring tea from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Worthing House, 54 North Palermo Road, Palermo. Coffee, tea, punch and cookies will be served.

Vintage clothing will be on display and a presentation about fashion throughout the decades will be held. Attend can dress in a vintage outfit, bring an outfit to display, or just come in contemporary fashion and bring memories of times past. Don Salvatore will provide music.

For more information, email [email protected].

Share