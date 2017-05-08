BOSTON — Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to restore cartilage in his left knee.

The team says the right-handed knuckleballer had the procedure on Monday.

Boston knuckleballer Steven Wright pitches during the first inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs in Boston on April 29. AP photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Boston manager John Farrell said last week that no one specific thing caused Wright’s injury. The 2016 All-Star had some issues during spring training, then struggled at the start of the regular season. Recently he complained of discomfort in the knee before going on the disabled list on May 2.

In five starts this season, Wright was with an 8.25 ERA.

Share