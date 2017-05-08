AUGUSTA — Gardiner and Hall-Dale students Kasper Birgfeld, Caitlyn Donovan and Andrew Walker served as honorary pages April 13 in the Maine Senate. The students were the guests of Sen. Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester. Kasper is a Hall-Dale Middle School student, and Caitlyn and Andrew, both are Gardiner Regional Middle School students.

The honorary page program gives students an opportunity to participate in the Senate and interact with legislators. Honorary pages see what it is like to work on the floor of the Senate and be part of a legislative session. Pages perform such duties as delivering messages to senators and distributing amendments and supplements in the chamber. Students from third grade through high school are invited to serve in the Senate Chamber as honorary pages when the senate is in session.

Gardiner and Hall-Dale students Kasper Birgfeld, Caitlyn Donovan and Andrew Walker served as honorary pages April 13 in the Maine Senate. From left are Caitlyn, Bellows, Kasper and Andrew. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

For more information or to schedule a visit, call Bellows at 287-1515.

Share