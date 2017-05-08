NEW YORK —Another Trump is going to Washington.

Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of the president, will be enrolling at Georgetown University Law School this fall, according to her brother. Eric Trump, who revealed the selection, received his undergraduate degree from the school.

“Georgetown is an incredible school that has played a big role in my personal and professional development,” Eric Trump said Monday. “I am so proud of Tiffany and all that she has accomplished. She is an amazing young woman, a great sister and has a remarkable future ahead of her.”

Georgetown’s law school is located just blocks from the White House.

Tiffany Trump, 23, is the daughter of President Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, her father’s alma mater, earlier this year.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

