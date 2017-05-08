I would like to comment on the recent article about veteran’s health care at Togus VA Hospital (”New report shows improvements in mental health care for veterans at Togus,” April 20). The article stated that Togus has made significant improvements in the way it provides health care following recommendations from a 2015 report that found systemwide problems in VA health care facilities in providing services to veterans.

I have been a health care recipient at Togus for many years, and I have always been impressed by the quality of the personnel and the medical care. That Togus continues to make improvements in their ability to provide health care is not that newsworthy; it has been a standard for VA hospitals throughout the nation.

John Walsh

Winslow

