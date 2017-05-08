One dog died and two women were injured during a dog attack Sunday morning in Acton.

The attack occurred when the two women tried to get their dogs together for a visit at the home of one of the women on Hopper Road, said York County Sheriff William L. King.

When the visiting woman arrived with two dogs on leashes, they were approached by the homeowner’s dog, Kramer, a 12-year-old, 27-pound mixed-breed male, King said. One of the visiting dogs, a large pit bull, lunged at Kramer and bit his neck.

“The dog continued the attack for several minutes until Kramer succumbed to his injuries,” King said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Both women tried unsuccessfully to stop the attack by trying to distract the larger dog with a hose, striking it with a rake handle and a hammer. Both women were bitten and were later treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

King said the pit bull is a rescue dog that its owner had recently acquired. The dog is now under quarantine and the Acton animal control officer is handling the investigation.

King did not release the name of either woman involved in the incident, saying only that they were distraught about the incident and did not wish to speak publicly.

Share