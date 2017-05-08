Waterville Senior High School recently announced the following students were named to its third-quarter honor roll for the 2016-17 academic year.

Seniors — High honors: Lauren Anderson, Nicholas Belanger, Cooper Boardman, Michael Bolduc, Hanna Bouchard, Emily Brownstein, Kelsey Courtois, Nicholas Dufour, Courtney Gendreau, Matrim Glazier, Bridger Holly, Amica Jolicoeur, Matthew Jolicoeur, Spencer Jones, Abby Juliano, Traci Lamanteer, Theresa Lamanteer, Alex Lancaster, Brooklyn LeClair, Katherine Lopes, Alan Martin, Ashley Melanson, Cecilia Morin, Morgan Noonan, Jessica Orloff, Chay Phelps, Nathan Pinnette, Anthony Pinnette, Dayna Plourde, Briana Quirion, Kassidy Richard, Andrew Roderigue, Zachary Smith, Caleb Sutter, Kaylyn Trussell, Aurora Turmelle, Juliana Vanegas, John Violette and Justin Wentworth.

Honors: Kiara Andreozzi, Tyler Bragdon, Alexis Brandon, Sarah Brown, Hannah Bryant, Madison Clowes, Brooke Dickey, Megan Dickinson, Felicia Grant, Jordan Jabar, Ty Lecrone, Peter Mayhorn, Kyle McGadney, Noelle Morris, Alexander Pratt, Miguel Schwiderke, Johnathan Sellar and Jonathan Thompson.

Juniors — High honors: Skylar Addy, Sophie Anich, Clio Bazakas, Allyson Beaulieu, Rebecca Beringer, Katey Caron, Hayley Davis, Christina Denis, Natalia Fuentes, Elyssa Giguere, Nora Greene, Cassidy Hartin, Gigi Lai, Adan Lawlor, Alexander Maheux, Brianna Murchison, Soren Nyhus, Alissah Paquette, Rylee Poole, Samantha Saulter, Mackenzie St. Pierre, Sophie Webb, Chase Wheeler, Katelyn White and Aleshia Workman.

Honors: Nakia Accilien, Benjamin Bernier, Christopher Boutin, Margaret Brock, Hannah Comfort, Jadon Cormier, Bridget Davis, Zoe Derosby, Alyssa Drew, Ryleigh Dube, Tyler Dunn, Sophie Given, Finnegan Grant, Jordan Hale, Henry Harwood, Erica Joler, Daniel Kornsey, Dakota Moore, Keenan O’Brien, Cody Pellerin, Danielle Perkins, John Reisert, Hailey Singh and Luca Thamattoor.

Sophomores — High honors: Conrad Ayers, Kiara Bernardini, Eban Charles, Sarah Cox, John Evans, Merline Feero, Gabriel Ferris, Lilyan Foster, Madeleine Hallen, Kailene Isbell, Jaida Johnson, Brock Jolicoeur, Carter Jones, Brooklynn Lagueux, Adam Livshits, Autumn Maroon, Elwin Moss, Ethan Nurick, Kai Rabideau, Gwinna Remillard, Noah VonOesen and Molly Wasilewski.

Honors: Mohammad Ali Atif-Sheikh, David Barre, Sarah Barre, Blaine Bickford, Austin Bragdon, Hunter Brown, Aubrey Fossett, Sabrina Henry, Kiara Holbrook, Emma Jones, Hannah LeClair, Alexandria Lecrone, Jack Lloyd, Alexa Lydem, Meghan McNeil, River Morris-Rossignol, Lucas Pressey, Isabella Ruehsen, Jericah Saucier, Leah Shoulta, Lauren Smith, Selina Watson and Alivia White.

Freshmen — High honors: Emilee Arbo, Estephanie Baez Vazquez, Jess Bazakas, Kristen Bickford, Taylor Bielecki, Abigail Bloom, Kevin Chen, Logan Courtois, Lauren Endicott, Ryan Gilman, Sophie Gombos, John Heaton-Jones, Shantylane Hubiak, Asia Johnson, Liam Keith, Peter Lai, Jasmine Liberty, Amelaine Llanto, Hannah Lord, Rebecca Maheu, Madeleine Martin, Jordan Perkins, Dejanera Pineda, Lauren Pinnette, Sophia Poole, Colby Quinlan, David Ramgren, Sarah Syed and Caitlyn Young.

Honors: Damien Carey, Duncan Carignan, Anthony Chase, Lauren Fortin, Trafton Gilbert, Joseph Gray, Alexis Hawkins, Miranda Juliano, Madaya Kavis, Jordan Lesiker, Olivia Lovendahl, Joseph Macarthur, D’nell McDonald, Jelani Parker, Dasia Roberts, Corinne Rogers, Kira Sencabaugh, Hayden St. Amand, Alisha Stevens and Cloie Wahl.

