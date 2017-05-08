A crash Monday afternoon on Chadbourne Road in Standish sent an elderly woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Louise Meserve, 84, of Standish was listed in serious condition Monday night at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Alison Porter, 19, of Hollis was driving a 2008 Ford 350 pickup truck in the vicinity of 476 Chadbourne Road and did not notice that Meserve had come to a stop in traffic in anticipation of making a left turn into a driveway.

Stewart said Porter’s pickup truck crashed into the rear of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by Meserve. Porter was not injured, but Meserve was transported by ambulance to the hospital with chest and head injuries.

The cause of the crash, which happened around 3:25 p.m., remains under investigation.

