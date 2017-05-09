The bar at Tempo Dulu in the Danforth Inn is being renovated and will re-open June 14 as Opium.

According to co-owner Raymond Brunyanszki, the bar will “look more like a Shanghai opium den of the ’20s – dark, very sexy and somewhat secretive.”

Opium, which will be branded separately from the inn, will have more seating, a food menu featuring smaller plates and an expanded cocktail menu. One cocktail that’s being tested, called “Sheik,” is a Middle Eastern-inspired cocktail for two served in a hookah.

The bar’s tagline? “Not even the ice is ordinary.”

Opium will have a soft opening May 25 and then open officially June 14.

Tempo Dulu and its bar are still in full operation during the transition, Brunyanszki said. And if you were a fan of the live moss chandelier in the former bar, Brunyanszki says it’s still there, but has been moved to a hallway.

Opium and Tempo Dulu are located at 163 Danforth St.

