WATERVILLE — Maine’s First Lady Ann LePage read to students at Educare Central Maine last week. The First Lady shared her love of reading with the children and helped celebrate the Week of the Young Child, an annual celebration focused on early learning, young children, their teachers and families.

Maine's First Lady Ann LePage read to students at Educare Central Maine last week. Contributed photo

