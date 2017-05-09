SKOWHEGAN — A B-Well Revolution Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Skowhegan Community Center, 39 Poulin Drive.

The event will include speakers, drum circles, watermelon-eating contest, fairy house find, a community meditation area for world peace, children’s activities and more. Holistic health practitioners will be at the event, including readings from psychics and mediums, animal communicator, energy healing Reiki, gems, jewelry, essential oils, Qoya yoga and more.

The $5 admission includes all workshops. A portion of the proceeds will benefit a handpicked child and family in need for Christmas.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/BWellRevolution/ or call 495-2560.

Share