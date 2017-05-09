A former Benton man serving a life prison sentence for murdering a Waterville woman more than two decades ago has filed for a post-conviction review, alleging that a potential plea bargain was not properly communicated at the time of his conviction.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Attorney General has filed a motion to dismiss the case in response. A hearing on the motion was held Tuesday morning at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta.

Robert Wayne Lonardo wipes his forehead while listening to closing arguments in his murder trial at Lincoln County Superior Court in Wiscasset Oct. 31, 1995. Lonardo was found guilty in the murder of Marianne Pembroke during a botched burglary of her home in Waterville July 21, 1994. Lonardo is seeking a post conviction review, arguing a plea bargain was not properly communicated to him.

Robert Wayne Lonardo, 62, was found guilty for the 1994 murder of Marianne Pembrook in 1995. He is serving his sentence at Maine State Prison.

Lonardo’s attorney, Andrew Campbell, said they are asking for a post-conviction review of the case because Lonardo’s attorney at the time of his conviction, John Nale, did not “properly communicate” a plea offer that was made at the time.

If Lonardo had been aware of the offer, he would’ve taken it, Campbell said.

“At least then he’d be out to see the light of day before he dies,” he said in an interview after the hearing.

Donald Macomber, the assistant attorney general, is asking the court to dismiss the review, saying that too much time has passed so Lonardo can’t benefit from the U.S. Supreme Court ruling of Missouri v. Frye. The 2012 ruling upheld Galin Frye’s right to a post-conviction review after he said that his attorney never communicated the plea bargain offers to him.

Superior Court Judge Michaela Murphy said that Campbell has asked the court to hear testimony about the timeline of events, and that Lonardo doesn’t have to rely on the Supreme Court ruling.

Murphy asked Lonardo if he gave the state permission to speak with his previous attorney, Nale, about their communications regarding plea deals. Usually, any communications between Lonardo and Nale, an attorney at Nale Law Offices in Waterville, would be considered confidential.

Lonardo said he didn’t have a problem with the attorney general talking to Nale about the allegations.

Murphy deferred any ruling on the state’s motion to dismiss until a time yet to be scheduled in June.

Lonardo was found guilty in a nonjury trial in Lincoln Superior Court in Wiscasset in 1995. Prosecutors said he fatally shot Pembrook, 47, with a stolen pistol when she entered her home during a burglary, according to archive articles from the Portland Press Herald.

A former Maine State Police detective said the powder residue left on Pembrook’s left side allowed him to estimate that she was shot from no farther away than 4 feet with a .380 Davis Industries semiautomatic pistol. While three bullets were found at the scene, the weapon was never recovered.

Lonardo was charged with murder, robbery and burglary, among other things. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

