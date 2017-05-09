A fire damaged a building in Kennebunkport at a Wildes District Road business Tuesday, a dispatcher said.

The fire was reported at a cottage rental business there about 10:53 a.m. Firefighters from Biddeford, Wells, Kennebunk and Arundel helped fight the blaze.

No other information was immediately available.

The business was known to the dispatcher as Meadow Glen, but a sign out front indicates the business has another name, Hideaway Cove. Crews were still mopping up early Tuesday afternoon.

It was unknown whether anyone was hurt in the fire.

