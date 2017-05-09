A fire damaged a building in Kennebunkport at a Wildes District Road business Tuesday, a dispatcher said.
The fire was reported at a cottage rental business there about 10:53 a.m. Firefighters from Biddeford, Wells, Kennebunk and Arundel helped fight the blaze.
No other information was immediately available.
The business was known to the dispatcher as Meadow Glen, but a sign out front indicates the business has another name, Hideaway Cove. Crews were still mopping up early Tuesday afternoon.
It was unknown whether anyone was hurt in the fire.
Were you interviewed for this story? If so, please fill out our accuracy form